B.C. floods: Minister provides update on highways, infrastructure

B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming provided an update Friday on the status of highway repairs following a major storm that flooded portions of the province and damaged several highways and bridges. Fleming said Highway 1 is now open from Vancouver to Hope, Highway 7 remains under travel order from Mission to Hope, Highway 3 remains under travel order, Highway 9 is designated for passenger vehicle no larger than a cube van and Highways 1, 5 and 8 remain is various states of repair.