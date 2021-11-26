Canada November 26 2021 3:11pm 00:55 1st female CJFL player reflects on season with Saskatoon Hilltops The first female player in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL), Emmarae Dale, reflects on her season with the Saskatoon Hilltops. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405469/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8405469/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?