Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 26 2021 3:11pm
00:55

1st female CJFL player reflects on season with Saskatoon Hilltops

The first female player in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL), Emmarae Dale, reflects on her season with the Saskatoon Hilltops.

Advertisement

Video Home