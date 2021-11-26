Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer
November 26 2021 10:53am
03:10

Black Friday 2021: Going back to malls

CF Polo Park joins Global News Morning to talk about Black Friday and the importance of having shoppers back in person.

Advertisement

Video Home