Handshakes
November 25 2021 5:57pm
01:19

The return of handshakes and hugs?

New polling suggests almost half of Canadians plan to abandon physical distancing to hug, kiss, and shake hands this holiday season. Rosanna Hempel finds out how you’re feeling about the close contact.

