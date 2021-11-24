Global News Hour at 6 BC November 24 2021 9:33pm 01:44 B.C. floods: Highway 1 Chilliwack to Abbotsford to reopen Progress has been made on Highway 1 road closures is expected to reopen to traffic between Chilliwack and Abbotsford on Thursday. Aaron McArthur has the details. Highway 1 through B.C.’s Fraser Valley could open to traffic on Thursday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8401017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8401017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?