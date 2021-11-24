Global News Morning BC November 24 2021 10:03am 05:03 Recovery is slow and uncertain for B.C. dairy farmers An enormous recovery effort is underway by B.C. dairy farmers. Global News Morning talks to Sarah Sache of the BC Dairy Association about how the community is banding together. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8398396/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8398396/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?