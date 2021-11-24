Global News Morning Halifax November 24 2021 6:22am 04:34 #nspoli chat with Tom Urbaniak We check in with political scientist Tom Urbaniak to get his thoughts on the Speech from the Throne and this week’s meeting between NS Premier Tim Houston and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397980/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397980/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?