Global News Morning Halifax
November 24 2021 6:22am
04:34

#nspoli chat with Tom Urbaniak

We check in with political scientist Tom Urbaniak to get his thoughts on the Speech from the Throne and this week’s meeting between NS Premier Tim Houston and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

