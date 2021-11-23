Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 23 2021 11:10pm 01:04 Alberta parents prepare to register their kids for COVID-19 vaccinations Alberta parents are preparing to register their children for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Sarah Komadina has more. Alberta parents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids 5-11 Wednesday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?