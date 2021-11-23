Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 23 2021 9:18pm
01:57

B.C. floods: Province announces $2,000 for flood victims

The B.C. government says it will make $2,000 available to victims of the devastating floods, to help them get through the crisis. Keith Baldrey has the details

