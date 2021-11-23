Francois Legault November 23 2021 6:32pm 01:47 Quebec unveils COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11 Quebec is hoping to administer one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the province’s 650,000 children aged five to 11 before Christmas. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports. Upwards of 80K appointments booked as Quebec opens COVID-19 vaccination for kids 5 to 11 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397231/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397231/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?