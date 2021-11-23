Menu

Court Challenge
November 23 2021 4:28pm
00:32

Date for court challenge of Manitoba Tory leadership vote moved up

A legal challenge of the vote that made Heather Stefanson leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives, and Manitoba’s premier, will happen sooner than expected.

