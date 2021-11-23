Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics
November 23 2021 4:24pm
06:18

Manitoba’s throne speech ‘could have been an email,’ Liberal leader quips

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promised to improve health care and offer more help to people impacted by COVID-19 during the province’s throne speech on Tuesday. Afterward, opposition parties reacted to the speech: “I think it’s the first ever throne speech that could have been an email,” Liberal leader Dougald Lamont quipped. NDP House Leader Nihanna Fontaine said afterward that former premier Brian Pallister “really did a lot of damage to this province” and that the speech was the “same old, same old.”

Advertisement

Video Home