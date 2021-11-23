Manitoba’s throne speech ‘could have been an email,’ Liberal leader quips

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promised to improve health care and offer more help to people impacted by COVID-19 during the province’s throne speech on Tuesday. Afterward, opposition parties reacted to the speech: “I think it’s the first ever throne speech that could have been an email,” Liberal leader Dougald Lamont quipped. NDP House Leader Nihanna Fontaine said afterward that former premier Brian Pallister “really did a lot of damage to this province” and that the speech was the “same old, same old.”