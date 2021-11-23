Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 23 2021 1:20pm
02:13

BHP Enchanted Forest lighting up Saskatoon

Saskatoon is lit up once again as the BHP Enchanted Forest is back. While it is a drive-thru experience, Global News Morning stepped out of the vehicle to get a closer look.

