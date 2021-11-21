Holiday lights of BHP Enchanted Forest returns for 23rd year

Send this page to someone via email

The BHP Enchanted Forest has once again taken over the Forestry Farm in Saskatoon.

The display is put on by the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation. It features a brand new display of themed characters from the enchanted forest.

The multi-image display is sure to be a family favourite.

3:28 Winter activities in and around Saskatoon Winter activities in and around Saskatoon

The event will be trying to build off of the success of 2020 when 92,000 visitors came to check out the lights, with 40 per cent comprised of tourists. It set an attendance record for the Enchanted Forest.

Story continues below advertisement

Admission remains the same this year with it costing $10 per person and vehicles with a maximum of seven people costing $35 for entry. People can pay $30 for an Enchanted car pass at Saskatoon Shoppers Drug Mart or Co-op Food Stores and Gas Bars. Bus passengers pay $5 with the bus driver getting in for free.

All funds go towards the Saskatoon Zoo building, an award-winning prairie dog exhibit, and construction of Butterfly House, set to open in the Spring. The zoo also has plans to renovate the Affinity Learning Centre, and build a new home for the bears.

Read more: Western Development Museum transformed for Saskatoon Festival of Trees

The Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation will use their share to help fund the Equip for Excellence Campaign, purchasing much-needed equipment for the operating room.

There also may be a Light Walk towards the end of the Holiday Light Tour.

The Enchanted Forest runs through January 9 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly.