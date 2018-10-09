Mysterious Empire State Building lightshow baffles New Yorkers

An unexpected light show atop the Empire State Building left New Yorkers searching for answers over the weekend.

Late Saturday, New York City’s iconic Midtown Manhattan building lit up in a variety of rapidly flashing colours at around 11 p.m.

The unannounced spectacle lasted for about two hours while two helicopters were spotted circling the top of the building.

Puzzled by the event, New Yorkers began searching for answers on social media.

“Any idea why there appears to be 2 helicopters circling the Empire State Building right now?! One looks like it’s trying to land on there!” Kristy Barber tweeted.

Any idea why there appears to be 2 helicopters circling the Empire State Building right now?! 🤔 One looks like it’s trying to land on there! pic.twitter.com/r6NU4Wqp5K — Kristy Barber (@misskristyanna) October 7, 2018

“Empire State Building lights going crazy, helicopters. Anyone know why?” asked another.

Empire State Building lights going crazy, helicopters. Anyone know why? https://t.co/d0RH70vTz4 — Salina T (@salinat) October 7, 2018

The building was originally lit up in blue and orange, a nod to the New York Islanders home opener.

Glowing blue and orange tonight for our home opener! 🔷😍🔶 #Isles pic.twitter.com/VOksV3torx — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 6, 2018

Several people suggested the lightshow was possibly for a film shoot, or perhaps the controls were hacked, or the operator was on some party drugs.

“So it really looks like someone hacked the Empire State Building lights right now,” Alex Konrad tweeted along with a video showing the building’s rapidly changing lightshow.

So it really looks like someone hacked the Empire State Building lights right now pic.twitter.com/Rg77ZMh7uP — Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) October 7, 2018

“Someone on Molly is controlling the Empire State Building,” Mike Murphy suggested.

“someone on Molly is controlling the Empire State Building” pic.twitter.com/JC9ZBrijaN — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018

Officials from the building have yet to comment on the light display. However, a running theory is that the display was for an Eminem music video.

Several Eminem fans were quick to point out that director James Larese, who has directed a number of Eminem videos in the past, shared a photo on Instagram, hinting at a possible video shoot.

“NYC. That’s a wrap,” the director wrote, along with a photo that appears to have been taken atop of a skyscraper.