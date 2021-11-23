Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 23 2021 11:28am
02:58

Santa for Seniors

The Senior Services Society of BC is once again stepping up to bring holiday cheer to the lives of seniors in need. CEO Alison Silgardo tells us about this year’s Santa for Seniors Campaign.

