Global News Morning BC
November 23 2021 11:02am
05:52

Princeton calls for military aid to help with flood recovery

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne says the town is in a race to cleanup before freezing temperatures hit. They’re looking for help from the military, and anyone else who can lend a hand.

