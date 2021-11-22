Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 22 2021 10:02pm
02:04

B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway

The transportation minister says crews are making progress, but there is still no timeline as to when Highway 1 might be fully re-opened across B.C. Grace Ke has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home