Global News at 10 Saskatoon November 22 2021 8:09pm 01:18 Saskatoon city council votes for 12-hour school zone Changing speeds in school zones may have been as divisive in city chambers as it is outside of city hall. Saskatoon city council votes for 12-hour school zone REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8394536/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8394536/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?