Global News Morning BC
November 20 2021 2:14pm
05:54

Evacuation order in Merritt remains in place as crews work to restore vital services

Conservative MP Dan Albas has the latest on recovery efforts in Merritt, as crews work to restore services such as water and wastewater treatment.

