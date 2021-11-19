Menu

bc dairy
November 19 2021 8:21pm
01:57

B.C’s Interior dairy being rerouted to Alberta for processing

With the closure of the Coquihalla Highway and flooding of Highway 1 in Abbotsford, raw milk that would typically be processed in the Lower Mainland can no longer make that route.

