Central Okanagan residents step up to support flood evacuees with donation drive

With no indication when they may be able to return home, flood evacuees that have come to Kelowna for help are growing increasingly anxious. Right now, the evacuees from Merritt and Princeton are in the care of emergency services. That support, however only goes so far and so the public is stepping up to help. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, a big donation drive this weekend hopes to show those displaced from their homes how much the community cares.