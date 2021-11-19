Menu

The Morning Show
November 19 2021 11:10am
06:31

Canadian Exclusive: Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart explains why his 31st album is his best yet, shares his favourite memories of performing in Canada and the difficulties exchanging Christmas gifts with Elton John.

