Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 18 2021 5:52pm 02:07 Woman struck and killed by cement truck in Toronto A woman crossing at Sherbourne and Dundas streets was killed by a cement truck Thursday. As Catherine McDonald reports, area residents were concerned the woman was going to get hit. Woman dies after being hit by cement truck in downtown Toronto REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8385091/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8385091/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?