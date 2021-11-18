BC1 November 18 2021 5:14pm 01:21 B.C. floods: Shutdown of TMX pipeline could impact gas supplies A leading oil industry analyst says the shutdown of a major pipeline due to flooding could pose problems for B.C.’s gas supply if it’s not back up and running soon. Burnaby refinery maintaining fuel supply as Trans Mountain pipeline remains closed Concerns over B.C. gas shortages have experts warning against panic buying REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8384927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8384927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?