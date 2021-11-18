Menu

November 18 2021 5:14pm
01:21

B.C. floods: Shutdown of TMX pipeline could impact gas supplies

A leading oil industry analyst says the shutdown of a major pipeline due to flooding could pose problems for B.C.’s gas supply if it’s not back up and running soon.

