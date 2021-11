Children’s Grief Awareness Day event:

Thursday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue. Show your support for the Myra’s Kids Foundation by wearing blue.

Montreal Olympic Stadium

Corner of Pie-IX Bd & Pierre-De Coubertin Av.

Show your support for the Myra’s Kids Foundation by wearing blue