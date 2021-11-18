Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 18 2021 6:08am
05:03

Atlantic Jewish Film Festival returns with hybrid schedule

We find out more about the 8th Annual Atlantic Jewish Film Festival that features in-person and virtual screenings from Nov. 18 to 21.

