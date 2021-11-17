Menu

Canada
November 17 2021 8:05pm
01:47

Alberta government announces supports for vulnerable people

The provincial government has announced it will provide more support for vulnerable Albertans. The help includes millions of dollars in funding and a task force. Jackie Wilson reports.

