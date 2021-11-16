Menu

Health
November 16 2021 6:04pm
00:40

Dr. Bonnie Henry recognizes communities devastated by mudslides and flooding

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke on Tuesday at her weekly COVID-19 briefing about the historic flooding impacting parts of southern B.C.

