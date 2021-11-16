Attack November 16 2021 7:47pm 02:06 Shamattawa First Nation and dog rescue groups working to prevent dog attacks After a 7-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in Shamattawa First Nation, the community and stray dog rescues are working to make sure it never happens again. Manitoba animal rescue groups rally to relocate roaming dogs after pack attacks girl REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8379053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8379053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?