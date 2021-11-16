Menu

Attack
November 16 2021 7:47pm
02:06

Shamattawa First Nation and dog rescue groups working to prevent dog attacks

After a 7-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs in Shamattawa First Nation, the community and stray dog rescues are working to make sure it never happens again.

