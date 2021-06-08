Menu

Attack
June 8 2021 6:49pm
01:58

Manitoba reaction to Ontario Muslim attack

Condolences and tributes continue to pour in after a horrific attack on a Muslim family in Ontario. It’s left Manitoba’s Muslim community reeling, but some say they’re not surprised. Marney Blunt reports.

