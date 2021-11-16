Global News at 10 Regina November 16 2021 6:54pm 01:52 Saskatoon pushing people to shop local this holiday season The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is pushing people to shop local this season with their Shop Local campaign. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8378901/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8378901/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?