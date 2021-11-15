Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 15 2021 9:25pm
01:34

Alberta pushes forward with plan to reduce how much waste people send to landfills

Alberta is pushing forward with a plan to reduce the amount of waste that people in the province send to landfills every year. Morgan Black has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home