Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 15 2021 9:25pm 01:34 Alberta pushes forward with plan to reduce how much waste people send to landfills Alberta is pushing forward with a plan to reduce the amount of waste that people in the province send to landfills every year. Morgan Black has the details. With wealth comes waste: Alberta to target environmental waste with new legislation REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8376397/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8376397/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?