Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 15 2021 9:14pm
01:58

Alberta inks affordable child care deal with Ottawa

After months of negotiations, Alberta and Ottawa have agreed to an affordable child care program that will see fees drop to $10 per day. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

