Chrystia Freeland praises Alberta mothers for decades-long affordable child-care fight: ‘We are getting the job done’
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland becomes emotional while speaking about the affordable child-care agreement in Alberta and how it furthers the feminist movement, sharing the story of how her late mother and other Alberta grandmothers fought for equality decades ago. She also shared the story of a young female Alberta farmer who pushed for child care in northwestern Alberta.