Global News Morning BC
November 15 2021 9:46am
04:21

Health Matters: Combatting Seasonal Affective Disorder

Naturopathic physician Allana Polo explains the causes of SAD and gives tips on how to relieve feelings of fatigue and depression brought on by the change of seasons.

