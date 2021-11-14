Menu

Cattle
November 14 2021 9:39pm
00:59

Longhorn cattle surprise golfers on the green at Mission Creek Golf Club in Kelowna

Longhorn cattle surprise golfers on the green at Mission Creek Golf Club in Kelowna.

