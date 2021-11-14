Sports November 14 2021 2:47pm 01:20 Kelowna Rockets blank Prince George Cougars 3-0 Colby Knight posted the shutout for Kelowna as the Rockets blanked the Cougars 3-0, earning a weekend sweep in Prince George. Junior hockey: Rockets blank Cougars, Vees blast Victoria REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8373151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?