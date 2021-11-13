Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 13 2021 1:33pm
05:46

Looking for answers, and a solution, to the family doctor shortage in B.C.

Doctors of BC President Matthew Chow speaks with Global News Morning about what’s causing an acute shortage of family doctors in B.C. and how the problem can be addressed.

