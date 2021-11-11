Menu

Winnipeg Jets
November 11 2021 11:42pm
05:22

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Lowry Interviews – Nov. 11

Winnipeg Jets forwards Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry talk about their 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

