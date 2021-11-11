Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 11 2021 7:10pm
01:47

‘Just remember us, it’s all we ask’: Saskatoon veteran

Remembrance Day often stirs up the question: “How should we remember?” A Cold War veteran is helping the Saskatoon community answer that question.

Advertisement

Video Home