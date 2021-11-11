Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 11 2021 10:32am
04:23

Remembrance Day at the Royal Canadian Legion

Whalley Branch President Tony Moore talks to Global News Morning about marking Remembrance Day, and their plans to move into the new veteran’s village in downtown Surrey.

