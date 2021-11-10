Global News Hour at 6 BC November 10 2021 10:23pm 02:08 Museum exhibit showcases Punjabi military contributions A new exhibit is shining a light on the previously-unheralded role played by Punjabi soldiers during the First World War. Neetu Garcha reports. B.C. museum exhibit shines light on shared sacrifice of Punjabi, Canadian troops REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366121/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8366121/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?