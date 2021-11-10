Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 10 2021 10:04pm
01:58

B.C. real estate market suffers from supply issue

The number of active real estate listings was down to a record low across B.C. in October. John Hua tells us why, and what affect that’s having on prices.

