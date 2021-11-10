Menu

Winnipeg Jets
November 10 2021 9:01pm
03:18

Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon – November 10

In our weekly Winnipeg Jets recap, we talk with John Shannon about the red-hot Kyle Connor, the future of Andrew Copp in Winnipeg, and the importance of the rest of this Jets homestand.

