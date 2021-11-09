Canada November 9 2021 6:28pm 00:57 COVID-19: New Western Canada sublineage not considered variant of concern, according to Alberta’s top doctor Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses a new sublineage of the COVID-19 Delta variant first discovered in Western Canada. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8362354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8362354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?