Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 9 2021 6:28pm
00:57

COVID-19: New Western Canada sublineage not considered variant of concern, according to Alberta’s top doctor

Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses a new sublineage of the COVID-19 Delta variant first discovered in Western Canada.

Advertisement

Video Home