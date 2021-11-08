Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 8 2021 6:35pm
01:55

Sister of 21-year-old man on trial for fatally stabbing his mother to death takes stand

As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Rae Cara Carrington’s daughter says their father turned them against her.

