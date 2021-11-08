Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 8 2021 6:35pm 01:55 Sister of 21-year-old man on trial for fatally stabbing his mother to death takes stand As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Rae Cara Carrington’s daughter says their father turned them against her. Sister of man on trial for mother’s murder testifies their dad turned them against her REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8359541/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8359541/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?