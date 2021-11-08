Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 8 2021 2:31pm
04:31

Su-Ling Goh joins the Global News at Noon Edmonton anchor team

She’s simply the best! A familiar face has joined the Global News anchor team: Health Matters reporter Su-Ling Goh has joined Vinesh Pratap to co-anchor Global News at Noon Edmonton.

