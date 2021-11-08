Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 8 2021 1:29pm
02:55

Canadians should prepare for continued supply issues through the holidays

Marty Weintraub with Deloitte Canada says that despite signs spending will be up this holiday season, supply issues could affect the economy.

