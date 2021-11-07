‘The result is clear’: Denis Coderre remarks on Montreal mayoral election loss
Montreal mayoral candidate and former mayor Denis Coderre spoke Sunday after losing to Valérie Plante in the race, saying the “result is clear.” He congratulated Balarama Holness, the other candidate in the race for his own hard-fought campaign while also adding that he felt the English community “feels alone” and they need to “bring back those bridge builders.” He also said while he lost, he was pleased with the ideas he put forward.